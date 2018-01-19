It’s been 20 years now since that rodeo bull ‘freight trained’ me and I can still feel it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- All right, let's just get this out of the way.

I had no business being where I was on this January day in 1998, and here's why.

"It's impressive that a four-legged animal can be so agile," said bullfighter Paul Bonds that year.

Bonds was my original story subject that day before I became the story.

Years later, we took him back to that corner of the State Fair Arena to get some perspective on what could have been serious but wasn't.

"Then I say that it was you, Galen and I felt terrible," he said.

The real perspective from that morning's rodeo stock auction came from another photographer, Trela Wishon.

She caught this bull charge from a safer angle.

"It's a long ways from you hear," she said. "You'll be all right."

She saw my camera fly over the steel fence.

Another cowboy caught it in mid-air.

"You rolled a few times," recalled Wishon, "and I felt so sorry for you."

Working the sale that day, another rodeo clown and bullfighter, Stevie Ray Collard, who was as relieved as anyone to see the dude he allowed inside the rail get up with only a mouthful of dirt and a few scrapes.

Collard chuckled, pushed his glasses down to his mouth and said, "I remember your glasses were hanging down to about here."

It's one of those pieces of video you can watch over and over.

People at the rodeo still mention it from time to time.

I can still recall just about every detail of the moment I decided it was much better for me to capture the rodeo life than to actually live it.

