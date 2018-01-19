Kim and Kanye announce their new baby’s name

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have announced the name of their third baby.

The couple chose Chicago, where Kanye was raised.

Mom made the announcement Friday on her app without explanation. Chicago was born Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins big sister North and middle brother Saint.

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Chicago was born Monday via gestational carrier, meaning Kardashian West’s fertilized egg was implanted into a surrogate.

The rapper and the reality star chose to use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered pregnancy complications with her two older children. She said her doctors told her it wasn’t safe for her to carry another baby.