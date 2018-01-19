Man, woman in custody after leading Oklahoma City police officers on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man and a woman are in custody after leading authorities on a chase Friday afternoon.

It happened near N.E. 15th and Highland Drive where U.S. Marshals were serving a federal warrant to a woman.

Police say at some point, the woman got into a car with a man and fled the scene.

After authorities chased the suspects around the neighborhood, the suspects came back to the home and pulled over where they were arrested.

Police say weapons may have been tossed from the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.