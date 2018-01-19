Mother who pleaded guilty to accessory to murder is asking to withdraw plea

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. –A woman who pleaded guilty to accessory to murder is asking to withdraw that plea.

In 2015, authorities say Gage Shriver and Dakota Shriver were arguing while Gage was driving. Prosecutors say that Dakota hit Gage, which caused him to hit two pedestrians.

Noelle New was killed in the crash and Maranda Talley was critically injured.

Following the crash, the brothers reportedly drove away from the crash site without calling 911.

Instead, prosecutors say they called their mother, Dorothea Butanda.

According to FOX 23, Talley, who was injured following the crash, testified that she saw Butanda and the Shrivers cleaning up the crash scene before police arrived.

In September, Dakota was found guilty of being an accessory to leaving the scene of a fatal crash, accessory to an injury crash, obstruction and second-degree murder.

Gage was found guilty of manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of a fatal crash, leaving the scene of an injury crash, DUI with great bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to report a crash and obstruction.

In January, Butanda pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and obstructing an officer.

However, Butanda’s lawyer entered a motion to withdraw her guilty plea. In the motion, her new lawyer says that she had “no time to thoughtfully consider her options” before pleading.

In the motion, her lawyer argues that Butanda’s previous lawyer told her that she was facing life in prison if she let the case go to trial, and was advised against pleading ‘no contest.’

So far, a judge has not decided on the motion.