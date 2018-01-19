High Fire Danger
Oklahoma City Home & Garden Show Schedule and hours

OKLAHOMA CITY– The Oklahoma City Home & Garden Show features more than 500 local and national exhibitors!

DATES & HOURS

 Friday, January 19, 2018  12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. 
 Saturday, January 20, 2018  10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
 Sunday, January 21, 2018   10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Onsite Phone Number 405-948-6752

ADMISSION

Adults (at the door) $12.00
Adults (online only) $10.00
Seniors-(65+)
(online only) $9.00
Children Ages 12 & Under FREE (with a paying adult)
Group Tickets (20 or more) $6.00

You can also buy tickets at ‘Buy For Less’ locations. You will receive a discount of $3 off ($9 per ticket). Click here to find a location near you.

Click here for a complete Seminar Schedule List! 

 