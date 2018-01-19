Oklahoma City police searching for man allegedly involved in deadly shooting near convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting near a convenience store.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 19, police were called to a shooting near N.W. 10th and Blackwelder near a convenience store.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Barry Thomas critically wounded. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the time, no suspect was identified.

However, police have since identified the suspect as 30-year-old Donald Gene Wright Jr.

A warrant has been issued for Wright's arrest for first-degree murder.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.