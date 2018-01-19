× Oklahoma mayor arrested for embezzlement following investigation

OILTON, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma mayor has been taken into custody following an investigation that began last summer.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into allegations of embezzlement involving the Oilton mayor last summer.

Officials learned that Oilton Mayor Patrick Kennedy, who is also the supervisor over the Oilton Public Works Authority, needed to spend $8,000 left of a loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Authority or he would lose the money.

Agents say that Kennedy told two public works employees that he would approve them to receive contractor payments if they would split the money with him.

Investigators say the employees inspected repairs to a sewer line and installed an air conditioner at the city sewer plant in October of 2016. Authorities say the employees were still being paid by OPWA for regular jobs, but also received extra payments from OPWA for the other jobs.

After they were paid, the men allegedly gave Kennedy more than $5,000 in cash.

On Friday, Kennedy was arrested on two counts of making/receiving a kickback and one count of embezzlement.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Officials say the workers will not be charged in the case.