OSU student issues apology after racist Snapchat picture

STILLWATER, Okla. – A student at Oklahoma State University has issued an apology after posting a racist Snapchat picture.

On Monday, Jake Pulliam posted a picture to his Snapchat story with the caption, “Bodak Black ni*****.”

OSU’s Afro-Am Association organization obtained a screenshot of the picture and uploaded it to Twitter, asking that university take action.

Warning: The Twitter picture below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Unacceptable & disgusting. @okstate we hope there are repercussions for these individuals who claim to be apart of the Cowboy family. pic.twitter.com/FqRrQBe7lC — OKstate Afro-Am (@OSU_Afro_Am) January 17, 2018

Upon hearing about the racist picture, OSU President Burns Hargis released a statement condemning Pulliam’s behavior and said the student wound be removed from his position in residential life.

“The start of the spring semester has been marred by a racially charged social media post that is unacceptable and disturbing. The university has met with the student involved and he has been removed from his position in residential life. “It is a shame he would exercise his right of free speech in a hurtful and insensitive way. It is especially reprehensible that this occurred as our nation celebrated the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King. “Intolerance and discrimination of any person or group is not acceptable on the Oklahoma State University campus. Offensive, hurtful language only seeks to divide and damage our campus community. “On behalf of the university, I want to apologize to members of the OSU community, especially our African American students, who are hurt by this latest incident. It is maddening and disappointing when these types of hateful incidents repeat themselves. “We are better than this at OSU. I challenge every member of the OSU community to do what you can to help fight intolerance and make Oklahoma State University the best it can be.”

Along with being removed from his position in residential life, Pulliam was also removed from his fraternity.

Ival Gregory, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs at OSU, told the student news organization, the O’Colly, that Puliam was removed from Sigma Phi Epsilon.

“Pulliam has been removed from the fraternity as a result of allegations that he may have posted inappropriate material on social media,” Gregory said in an email to the O’Colly. “It is my understanding that action took place on the evening of January 16, 2018, once the fraternity leadership was aware of the allegations. That sort of behavior is inexcusable and not acceptable in any civilized community.”

On Thursday, Pulliam issued an apology, saying he is ashamed of his behavior.