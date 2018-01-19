Runners gearing up for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahomans have been fighting the frigid temperatures to get ready for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

On Sunday, April 29, 2018, runners from around the world will gather at the start line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is about more than running; it’s a powerful experience, remembering and celebrating the lives of the 168 people killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

No two runners are alike, so there’s a run for people of all ages and skills: Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, 5K, and Kids Marathon.

This past April, 25,731 runners from all 50 states, 10 countries and partner sponsors raised $811,000 to preserve, support and enhance the Memorial and Museum.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is owned and operated by a private foundation and does not receive any annual federal, state or city funding.

