Secretary of the Interior approves tribe’s fee-to-trust application to build casino in Oklahoma Panhandle

GUYMON, Okla. – A Native American Tribe’s application to put over 100 acres of land into federal Indian trust status for a casino has been approved.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke approved the Shawnee Tribe’s application to put 102.98 acres of land in Guymon into federal Indian trust status.

“One of my top priorities for the Department of the Interior is to make tribal sovereignty meaningful, and that includes providing the basis for tribes to build and strengthen their economies,” Secretary Zinke said. “​This ​gaming facility will ​create 200 jobs and bring in $30 million annually to the Tribe.”

The Shawnee Tribe plans to develop a 42,000-square foot casino on the site. Officials say the site will contain 20,206-square feet of gaming space, a restaurant, a retail space and office spaces for the Shawnee Tribe Gaming Commission.

“I want to thank Secretary Zinke for approving the Shawnee Tribe’s application to put land into trust, which will provide the Shawnee people with their first land base in well over a century,” said Shawnee Tribe Chief Ron Sparkman. “We’ve worked hard to set ourselves on the path to a better future, and this project will help us achieve our goals of tribal self-sufficiency through economic progress.”

Last year, Gov. Fallin approved the tribe’s request to build a casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle.