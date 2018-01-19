State agents arrest mayor of Oklahoma town

OILTON, Okla. – The mayor of an Oklahoma town was arrested by state agents this week.

Last July, the Creek County District Attorney requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation look into the allegation against Oilton city mayor, Patrick Leon Kennedy.

After interviewing the 62-year-old, state agents arrested Kennedy for official misconduct.

Kennedy is charged with two counts of making/receiving a kickback and one count of embezzlement.

He was booked into the Creek County Jail on a $30,000 bond.