× Sulphur man charged with defrauding Chesapeake Energy of more than $4 million

SULPHUR, Okla. – A Sulphur man is accused of defrauding a large energy company of millions through fraudulent invoices.

According to an 11-count indictment unsealed on Friday, 41-year-old Justin Lane Foust has been charged with eight counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of laundering money.

Authorities say Foust formed Platinum Express, LLC, which became a vendor for Chesapeake Operating, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

The indictment alleges that Chesapeake Operating contracted with Platinum Express to transport waste water to disposal facilities in western Oklahoma.

However, prosecutors say that Foust submitted false invoices for services that Platinum Express did not perform.

The indictment alleges that he submitted invoices for steam cleaning, dirt berm work, plating trucks, hauling rocks, repairing fence, supplying sand separators and other services. Authorities allege that he either forged or electronically copied the signature and employee identification number of certain Chesapeake Operating employees to ensure the accounting department would process the invoices.

The indictment alleges that Foust submitted over 1,100 fraudulent invoices, which generated over $4.3 million.