Two people arrested in New Mexico following theft at Oklahoma church

DEL CITY, Okla. - Two people who are accused of stealing a woman's purse from inside a Del City church have been taken into custody in New Mexico.

Kylie Bowdler was inside Destiny Church in Del City when she realized her purse was missing.

"I put my purse down on the front row to save my seat, and I do it every Sunday,” Bowdler told KFOR.

Between church services on Sunday morning, someone took her purse with her credit cards, ID, Social Security card and her vehicle keys inside of it.

When she went outside, she realized that her 2017 Jeep Renegade Sport had been stolen too.

A couple of days later, Bowdler's Jeep was recovered on N.W. Expressway. It was a little worse for the wear but still in pretty good condition.

Sometime after the Jeep was recovered, police in New Mexico arrested Zachary Tims and Andrea Campbell for the crime.