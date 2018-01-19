Two people killed in house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are dead after a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 3500 block of S. Hudson, near S.W. 36th and Walker, around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Once crews were able to knock down the main body of the fire, firefighters went inside to search the home.

One adult male was found in the living room and another adult male was found in a bedroom.

Sadly, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths are now the 8th and 9th fire-related fatalities this year.

A dog inside the home also did not survive.

Officials say the victims were just trying to stay warm.

"The weather has been extremely cold,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson. “Any time the weather gets cold, we know we have an uptick in structure fires, but we don't usually see this kind of uptick in the fire fatalities."

The victims were using a space heater, an oven and a gas wall heater to try to stay warm.

They were also bringing in electricity from next door, a neighbor told fire investigators.

The blaze did so much damage, it’s hard to know if they had much warning.

"We don't know if there were working smoke alarms in this home or not because of the fire damage,” Fulkerson said. “If there were any, they would have been destroyed and we wouldn't have been able to tell."

Firefighters say in all the prior fatalities they’ve seen this year, there were no working smoke alarms.

"This is tragic,” Fulkerson said. “We hate this for these individuals. We just ask that you talk to your family, talk to your neighbors, talk to your friends, everyone you know. Check your smoke alarms."

Fire officials are pleading with the public to check their smoke alarms, hoping to prevent any more tragedies.

"I don't remember a time when where there has been this many fatalities in a month,” Fulkerson said. “I'm not saying it hasn't happened, I just don't remember a time that we've had this many. This has been a particularly bad winter here in Oklahoma City and really across the region as far as fire fatalities are concerned."

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

As with any fire fatality, the homicide unit has been called in to help investigate.

The medical examiner's office will determine the victims’ exact cause of death.