U.S. Attorney for Western District of Oklahoma resigning

OKLAHOMA CITY – United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Mark Yancey has announced that he is resigning from his position.

Officials say Yancey has accepted the position of Assistant Director at the National Advocacy Center in South Carolina, where he will coordinate training for federal prosecutors in national security and other criminal cases.

Upon his resignation, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Troester will become Acting U.S. Attorney.

Troester became an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice in 1995 after several years in private practice in Oklahoma City.

“I would like to thank Mr. Yancey for his two years of service in the challenging position of U.S. Attorney,” said Mr. Troester. “He has demonstrated steady leadership for the talented prosecutors and civil litigators who are working to protect fellow citizens from crime and to further the interests of the United States. The task of continuing that leadership humbles me, but I look forward to working with federal, state, and tribal authorities for the common good, particularly on this Administration’s efforts to reduce violent crime.”