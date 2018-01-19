Watch: Oklahoma game warden rescues deer trapped in icy pond

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A distressed deer is back in the wild thanks to a local game warden.

A landowner noticed the deer stuck in the middle of the water of an icy pond after it likely fell through the ice while looking for open water to drink.

Game Warden Shane fields got the help he needed from first- responders in the McAlester area. They used an ice rescue boat to grab the deer and pull it to the side.

Fields says the deer curled up on the ground to rest after it was rescued. Fortunately, it was eventually able to get to its feet and run to some nearby woods.