Cowgirls Complete Sweep of Sooners With Win in Norman

Oklahoma State's women's basketball completed a season sweep of Oklahoma with a 70-67 win on Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Cowgirls got a big game from Kaylee Jensen, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter, both times giving OSU the lead.

With the Cowgirls up 68-67 with just four seconds to go, it appeared OU had taken the lead on a layup by Maddie Manning, but Manning was called for traveling, and OSU hit two free throws to clinch their second win in the last three seasons in Norman, and their fourth sweep of OU in the Big 12 era.

Oklahoma fell behind by as many as nine points in the first half, but rallied to take the lead in the second half and led by as many as seven, before an 8-0 OSU run, capped by the first of Jensen's two fourth quarter three pointers, gave them the lead.

The game had five ties and 10 lead changes.

Oklahoma was led by freshman guard Shaina Pellington, who had 26 points.

Vionise Pierre-Louis had 14 points and a career high 20 rebounds, becoming just the sixth Sooner player to grab 20 rebounds in a game.

Oklahoma outshot OSU 47 percent to 38 percent, and outrebounded the Cowgirls 39-36, but the difference in the game was three-point shooting.

OSU hit 10 of 18 from beyond the arc, while the Sooners were just 3-of-14.

Besides Jensen, freshman Braxtin Miller was the only Cowgirl to score in double figures with 13.

Graduate student guard Loryn Goodwin, the Cowgirls' leading average scorer, had just five points and was 1-for-18 from the field.

Freshman Ana Llanusa added 13 points and Gabbi Ortiz 10 for the Sooners.

Oklahoma State improves to 14-4 overall, 5-2 in Big 12 play.

The Cowgirls host Iowa State Wednesday night at 8:00 pm.

Oklahoma drops to 9-10 overall, 4-4 in conference play.

The Sooners host Kansas on Wednesday at 6:00 pm.