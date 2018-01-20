× Del City Police investigating stabbing

DEL CITY – Police were called out to the area of SW 29th and Bryant Saturday night shortly after 8 o’clock.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man outside who was stabbed in the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital with what police believe to be life-threatening injuries.

“At this time we do not know. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and since this has just happened. We haven’t gathered all of the information yet, but we hope to develop a suspect just here shortly,” said Lt. Brad Rule, Del City Police.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.