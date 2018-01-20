Hundreds gather at Oklahoma Capitol for women’s march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City on Saturday to join worldwide women's marches.

They protested Donald Trump's policies, chanting "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter."

“Even in red states, women matter," said Shannon Nealy.

Marchers wore pink cat-ear hats and held signs saying to vote for Democrats in 2018. One woman wore a T-shirt bearing the likeness of Oklahoma-born social justice icon Woody Guthrie, who wrote "This Land Is Your Land."

“I think that Oklahoma has a lot of powerful women," said Cherokee Ballard. "I think the fact that we’re doing this with the rest of the United States speaks volumes.”

This second year of the Women’s March also comes in the middle of the #MeToo movement, which has shed light on sexual misconduct and ushered in social change in a wide bevy of industries. It also comes months ahead of the midterm elections in the United States, in which progressive women hope to turn their activism into victories at the ballot box.

"I think it’s time to elect more women into office for us to show that we really do care about our women," said Nealy.

Marchers gathered across the country hours after much of the federal government shut down after members of Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending measure, casting uncertainty over much of the nation. Marchers, however, stayed the course.