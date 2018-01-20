Large crowds turn out for Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beautiful weather brought out large crowds to the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show at State Fair Park Saturday.

Home builders, home improvement vendors, landscapers, cooking experts and furniture makers were on hand to showcase their products and services.

News 4 anchors Kevin Ogle and Lance West were also there to meet and greet visitors and to sign autographs.

“It is so much fun to meet the viewers who invite us into their homes and watch our station every night,” said Ogle.

Also scheduled to appear is home improvement expert Clint Harp of the popular HGTV show called Fixer Upper.

Beautiful landscape displays, patios, pools and grills thrilled visitors.

The OKC Home & Garden Show continues through Sunday and tickets are available.