Man arrested after shooting employee during robbery at Tulsa restaurant  

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he shot an employee at a Tulsa restaurant.

Police say they were dispatched to the Royal China Buffet Friday around 8:15 p.m. for an armed robbery.

Officials say Anthony Cox, 32, demanded cash at the restaurant and became impatient with the employee and shot him in the leg.

“Witnesses believe that the suspect shot the victim because he wasn’t moving fast enough with the money,” police told Fox 23.

A woman called police after she saw Cox walking down the street with a gun in his hand. Police were able to locate him.

They say he surrendered peacefully and took his weapon. They also found cash he stole from the restaurant.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thankfully, nobody else was hurt.

Police believe Cox is connected to other crimes in the city.