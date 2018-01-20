× Officials warning of extreme fire danger

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Forestry Services and the National Weather Service are warning extreme fire danger will exist generally south of I-40 and west of US 81 this weekend.

Citizens are urged to delay an activity that might spark a fire.

“Your actions can make a difference with these types of conditions and we are asking everyone to take care or delay any activities that could spark a blaze,” said State Forester George Geissler. “It is incredibly dry out there and any fire that starts will spread rapidly making suppression very difficult.”

Officials are also urging citizens to report any suspicious smoke or fire to their closest fire department by calling 911. It can make a difference and keep fire size small.

An approaching cold front that will move across the state Sunday night will drive fire danger into the extreme category across much of western Oklahoma and very high fire danger indices into the I-35 corridor.

“We are going to see these conditions continue to ebb and flow until we receive significant moisture,” said Geissler. “Predictive services are putting Oklahoma in the bullseye for a very bad winter fire season that is predicted to last until late March or early April.”

Everyday activities like outdoor grilling, welding, or any other activity that could spark a blaze are not encouraged.

County issued burn bans are currently in effect for Alfalfa, Beaver, Cimarron, Grant, Harper, Jefferson, Major, Texas and Woodward.

For more information, click here.