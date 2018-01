Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 50 OG&E line crew members and support staff are off to Puerto Rico to help with the ongoing power restoration following Hurricane Maria.

The crew members and staff boarded the flight Saturday morning.

This wave of crew members will begin work on January 22 and will continue to work for 20 days and then head home.

After this time, a second wave of crew members will head to the island.