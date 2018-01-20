Oklahoma authorities say 1973 escapee has not been found

GRANITE, Okla. – Authorities say an inmate who escaped in 1973 has still not been found.

Officials say Jose L. Garcia, who would now be 74, escaped from Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite on October 18, 1973.

Garcia was serving time on Oklahoma County convictions of second-degree burglary and felony drug possession when he escaped.

At the time of his escape, he was 5’8″, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119.