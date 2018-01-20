× Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to remain open despite government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will continue to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, despite the government shutdown.

The Memorial is an affiliated site of the National Park Service, however it is privately owned and operated by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

The Memorial and Museum are sustained through Museum admissions, store sales, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, endowment earnings and private fundraising.

The Foundation receives no annual operating appropriations from the city, state or federal governments.

Due to the shutdown, National Park Service Rangers will not be on the site.

Staff will be on the ground in place of their absence.

The Memorial is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Museum hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.