Oklahoma man dies after vehicle crashes in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man died Friday after his vehicle crashed.

OHP says the 52-year-old male was driving westbound on I-40 at Arena Road in McLoud when his vehicle departed to the right and drove through a ditch.

His vehicle then continued through a fence, hit a tree and rolled 3.5 times, hitting another tree. Officials say the vehicle then came to a rest on its side.

The man was partially ejected through the sunroof.

OHP reports the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.