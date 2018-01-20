Overtime Win in Stillwater Gets Cowboys Even With Sooners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team had been blown out by Oklahoma by 20 points in Norman earlier this month.

They not only made sure that didn't happen again in Stillwater, but won the game as well, downing the Sooners 83-81 in overtime on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Kendall Smith hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime, and in OT, Jeffrey Carroll hit two free throws to put OSU on top for good with 39 seconds to play.

Carroll and Tavarius Shine both hit three-pointers in the OT as well.

OSU appeared on their way to a rout, taking a 19-point lead on the Sooners in the first half, and leading 42-30 at halftime.

Oklahoma caught the Cowboys in the second half, behind a career high 48 points from OU freshman guard Trae Young, who hit eight 3-pointers and dished out eight assists.

Young's 48 points tied a Big 12 single game record and was his third 40-point game of the season, also tying a Big 12 record for a single season.

The Sooners got the lead to five late in regulation before Smith's three-pointer tied it late.

Carroll led OSU with 23 points and added 13 rebounds, Smith had 20 points, and Shine added 16.

No other Sooner besides Young scored in double figures.

OSU won Bedlam in Stillwater for the second straight year.

The Cowboys improved to 13-6 overall, 3-4 in Big 12 play.

OSU will visit Texas Tech Wednesday night at 8:00 pm in Lubbock.

The Sooners lost their second straight, falling to 14-4 overall, 4-3 in conference play.

Oklahoma hosts #10 Kansas Tuesday night at 6:00 pm in Norman.