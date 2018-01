MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A six-year-old girl was flown to the hospital with second-degree burns after her family’s apartment caught fire.

Fox 23 reports the fire happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to fire officials, the fire damaged eight units and six families were displaced.

The little girl received burns on 30 percent of her body.

Fire officials believe the fire may have started from an overloaded outlet.

The Red Cross is helping to assist the families.