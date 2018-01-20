× Thunder Blowout Cavs in Cleveland

The Oklahoma City Thunder accomplished something Saturday afternoon they had never done before, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland with LeBron James.

OKC had been 0-5 against the Cavs in Cleveland with James, but never trailed in a 148-124 rout on Saturday.

It was one point off the most points the Thunder have ever scored, and is the most in a regulation game in the OKC era.

The Thunder’s Big Three were all on, with Paul George scoring 36 points and hitting five three-pointers.

Russell Westbrook had 23 points and dished out 20 assists with 9 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony added 29 points and hit three 3-pointers, and Steven Adams was pretty good as well, with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder started the game on an 8-0 run and built the lead to 19 at the end of the first quarter.

Leading 76-60 at halftime, the Thunder put the game away in the third quarter, taking a 20-point lead to the fourth.

The Thunder shot 58 percent from the field and were 14-of-30 from three-point range.

OKC also dominated the glass, outrebounding Cleveland 52-28.

Isaiah Thomas led Cleveland with 24 points, while James was held to 18 points.

James needed 25 points to get to 30,000 points for his career.

The Thunder have won four games in a row and improved to 26-20 on the season.

OKC next will host Brooklyn on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.