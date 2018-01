× Car is flipped upside down during high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – 29-year-old Stewart Xavier Clark II was under the influence when he led officers on a high-speed chase near Southeast 59th and Bryant this morning.

Clark reached speeds up to 60-mph and even ran a red light during the pursuit.

The chase ended when Clark hit a curb, flipping his vehicle upside down on the side of the road

Officers arrested him for speeding, running a red light, DUI and eluding police.