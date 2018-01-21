Crews battle multiple fires across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Crews have been battling multiple fires across Oklahoma.

On Sunday, Red Flag Warnings were issued throughout the state.

Officials warned of the high danger a day in advance, urging outdoor actives that could spark blazes be put on hold.

Now, crews have responded to a number of grass fires and even a couple of homes in flames.

At about 2 p.m., firefighters were called to an apartment in the 4300 of S. Barnes.

A fire had started inside a bedroom of the apartment, and two people were treated on scene for cuts and burns.

Later in the afternoon, smoke and burned acres could be seen a distance away around the Perkins area.

4:20p – Fire near Perkins now more under control. Chopper 4 en route to other activity west of OKC! #okfire #okwx @kfor pic.twitter.com/1xgC3JdBfc — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) January 21, 2018

Meanwhile, near Weatherford, the scene was fairly similar. Heavy smoke filled the air, and some charred land was also visible ways overhead.

Crews were also called Sunday to a house fire in Midwest City and tackled flames in Deer Creek. Those blazes were promptly put out, and no other details have been released on them since.