Man dies following stabbing in Del City

DEL CITY – A man has died following a stabbing in Del City, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The man passed away on Sunday afternoon due to life-threatening injuries from the evening before.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the scene near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 29th Street.

The man was found outside with stab wounds to the chest. He was then transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

Police said they are now investigating the homicide and have a person of interest in custody, who had been taken in for an unrelated incident.

The victim and the potential suspect have yet to be identified.

No other information has been released at this time.