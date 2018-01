× Man killed in parking lot of Gentlemen’s Club

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Homicide detectives were called to the scene after a man was hit-and-killed in the parking lot of the Double-D Saloon this morning.

This happened at 8029 Southwest 3rd where the man was walking out of the club, that was when the vehicle struck him.

The suspect has been detained and three witnesses were questioned by detectives.

The investigation is still ongoing.