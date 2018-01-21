OKC High School Football Standout’s Top Ten Plays Will Wow You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Marshall High School running back Devonte Lee's highlights have gained the attention of some of the sports world's top talent.

The future University of Nevada football player's highlights recently went viral on twitter, catching the attention of pro player's like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and even were shown on ESPN.

Since we had so many of his plays in our own archives, we invited Lee by our station to pick out his top ten plays and then talk about them with us.

You won't want to miss some of Lee's jaw dropping plays in our Nate Feken's story in the video above.