15-year-old girl injured following Texas high school shooting

ITALY, Texas – Authorities say a 15-year-old girl had to be airlifted to a hospital after being shot at a Texas high school.

Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald, of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, says he doesn’t know how many students were in the Italy High School cafeteria when the shooting began Monday morning.

Officials say the suspect is a 16-year-old boy, who left the building immediately after opening fire. Officials would not say whether the boy has had disciplinary issues at the school.

At this point, officials say they don’t know the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The girl’s condition is unknown at this time.