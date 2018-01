COWETA, Okla. – A 21-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle in northeast Oklahoma.

On Sunday, around 10 p.m., Christian Goree, 21, was driving on SH 72 in Coweta when he ran off the road and crashed.

Goree’s vehicle rolled multiple times.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Goree was ejected about 15 feet from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating what may have caused Goree to run off the road.