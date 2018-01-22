Breaking: 5 people missing after oil rig explosion in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Pittsburg County.

Live aerials from Chopper 4

Around 9 a.m., the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to an explosion at an oil rig near Quinton.

About 15 people were working on the rig when the explosion occurred, officials told KJRH.

Five of those people remain missing.

Multiple ambulances and three medical helicopters are on the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured.

KFOR crews are on scene.

Part of the rig appears to have collapsed in the explosion.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission confirmed to KJRH that “Red Mountain Energy LLC” out of OKC is the operator at this site.