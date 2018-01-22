Live: 5 people missing after Oklahoma oil rig explodes
Breaking: 5 people missing after oil rig explosion in Pittsburg County

Posted 10:47 am, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:56AM, January 22, 2018

Oil rig explosion in Quinton. (Photo Courtesy: Zayne Erickson)

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Pittsburg County.

Around 9 a.m., the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to an explosion at an oil rig near Quinton.

About 15 people were working on the rig when the explosion occurred, officials told KJRH.

Five of those people remain missing.

Multiple ambulances and three medical helicopters are on the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured.

Part of the rig appears to have collapsed in the explosion.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission confirmed to KJRH that “Red Mountain Energy LLC” out of OKC is the operator at this site.