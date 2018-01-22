A star is dedicated to Minnie Mouse on the Walk of Fame

A star marked Minnie Mouse’s 90th anniversary of her first film: Plane Crazy. She has been in 70 films since that silent film, including Steamboat Willie, which was her first film with sound.

Minnie is on her way to Hollywood, CA to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Watch her grand send off from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! #RockTheDots pic.twitter.com/xfrJYghNO5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 22, 2018

The iconic animated character received her star on the Walk of Fame January 22. This comes 40 years after her counterpart Mickey Mouse received his star. Mickey received his star in 1978 on his 50th anniversary. He was the first animated character to be honored with a star.

The spotlight’s on #MinnieMouse! ✨ Make sure to watch LIVE as she gets her star on the Hollywood #WalkOfFame on #NationalPolkaDotDay, January 22 at 11:30 a.m. PST. pic.twitter.com/fJCumynhwh — Disney (@Disney) January 20, 2018

Katy Perry was there to introduce Minnie at the ceremony. In her introduction, she said, “Her style is the epitome of fun fashion. Trust. To this day no one rocks a bow, the color red, or, or a dot quite like her.”

.@KatyPerry throws a bit of shade at Hollywood for giving Minnie Mouse a Walk of Fame star “a brief 40 years after Mickey got his star.” https://t.co/KtYk6WWcTN pic.twitter.com/lF8870B5yl — Variety (@Variety) January 22, 2018

Kicking off #AmericanIdol‘s Hollywood Week on the Hollywood #WalkOfFame where @KatyPerry is presenting Minnie Mouse with her well-preserved star! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Ve4WrZ1fYn — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) January 22, 2018

The current chairman and CEO of the Walk Disney Company, Robert Iger, was also there to help present the star to Mrs. Mouse. Iger joined the Disney team in the mid-90’s.

Snapchat also joined in on the fun with a Minnie Mouse filter.

Animated stars that have also received stars are Bugs Bunny, The Simpsons, Kermit the Frog, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Shrek, Tinker Bell, The Muppets, and Snoopy.

There are more than 2,600 Stars marking the Walk of Fame.