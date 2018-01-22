Burn bans in effect for several counties across Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in several Oklahoma counties are being warned against burning anything outdoors.

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, 15 counties across the state are currently under burn bans.

The counties are as follows:

Cimarron County

Texas County

Beaver County

Harper County

Woodward County

Major County

Alfalfa County

Grant County

Garvin County

Coal County

Pittsburg County

Tillman County

Cotton County

Jefferson County

Custer County.

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, burning trash or other materials outdoors is prohibited.