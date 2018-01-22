Burn bans in effect for several counties across Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in several Oklahoma counties are being warned against burning anything outdoors.
According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, 15 counties across the state are currently under burn bans.
The counties are as follows:
- Cimarron County
- Texas County
- Beaver County
- Harper County
- Woodward County
- Major County
- Alfalfa County
- Grant County
- Garvin County
- Coal County
- Pittsburg County
- Tillman County
- Cotton County
- Jefferson County
- Custer County.
Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.
Also, burning trash or other materials outdoors is prohibited.
