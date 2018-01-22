Cooking with Kyle: Tex Mex Super Bowl dip recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This Tex Mex dip is perfect for Super Bowl parties, and it is secretly healthy!

1 -15 oz can chickpeas, reserve the liquid

1 large lime, juiced

¼ C tahini paste

½ t minced garlic

2 T extra-virgin olive oil

½ t ground cumin

1/2 t salt

½ cup 4oz) roasted red peppers

1 small can (5-6oz) diced jalapeños, set aside half of the can for garnish

1 green onion, chopped

Optional: 2-3 T fresh cilantro, chopped

Fresh jalapeño slices

Place tahini paste, lime juice and garlic in food processor. Process 30 seconds or until thoroughly whipped. Add cumin, salt, roasted red pepper and 1/2 of the diced jalapeños. Process again for 30 seconds. Add chickpeas, and process until mixture is creamy - add reserved chickpea liquid as necessary to achieve the desired consistency. Remove from processor to bowl, and fold in green onion, remaining diced jalapeños and cilantro, if desired. Allow to rest and set up eight hours before serving, covered in the refrigerator. Will keep two weeks under refrigeration in a tightly-sealed container.