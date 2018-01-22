Dot Wo Garden Chinese restaurant demolished to make way for Del Taco, AAA Car Care Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – A large Chinese restaurant has been demolished to make way for Del Taco and Oklahoma’s first AAA Care Center.

Last year, the Dot Wo Garden Chinese restaurant, which was located at 6161 N. May Ave., closed its doors.

According to OKCTalk, the building was demolished in order to make way for another restaurant and a car care center.

The AAA Car Care Center will offer everything from car maintenance, travel assistance, insurance and financial services.

The AAA Car Care Center will take up the center area of the lot, while a new Del Taco restaurant will take up the south portion of the lot.

Del Taco currently has restaurants in Edmond, Moore and Oklahoma City.