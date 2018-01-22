First-Time Research to Give Insight Into Teacher Shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a first-of-its kind study aimed at providing insight as to why teachers are leaving the profession and what it would take to get them back.

On Monday, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will discuss findings from an extensive survey of certified teachers who have left the field.

The study was funded by the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center.

The teacher shortage in Oklahoma has become a major issue for the state, with several attempts at getting teachers raises failing due to the ongoing budget crunch at the state capitol.

Last school year, the state handed out a record number of emergency teaching certificates due to a lack of qualified applicants.

The press conference will take place at 1:30 Monday afternoon at the Oklahoma Department of Education.

