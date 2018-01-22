‘Fuze Buffet’ reopens under new name in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Months after a popular Oklahoma City restaurant closed its doors, it has quietly reopened.

In August, both Fuze Buffet locations in Oklahoma City shocked customers by closing their doors.

Customers who spoke to KFOR said they were stunned by the sudden closure, adding that the restaurants were always busy.

“I was sad. It was a good place to eat,” Jared Jones, a frequent customer, told KFOR in August.

However, court documents show that a lawsuit was filed against the partial owners of Fuze after investors claimed that they didn’t receive any profits from the original Fuze location.

Now, it seems the restaurant may be back open for business.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the buffet on N.W. Expressway has reopened.

While the signs out front still say "Fuze," employees told OKCTalk that the restaurant's name is "Feast" and that the signs will gradually be changed.

Although the lawsuit is still ongoing in court, the property was recently sold at a sheriff's auction. At this point, it is not clear if the old owners have any role in the new restaurant.

The second Fuze location is currently for sale.