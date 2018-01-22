× Man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to hurt his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 20, officers were called to a domestic incident at an apartment complex near S.W. 89th St. and Western Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Tuan Pham standing at the front door of an apartment with a hammer sticking out of the pocket of his hoodie.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers learned that Pham had allegedly been sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him.

In the text messages that were translated from Vietnamese, the affidavit states that Pham was threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

“[Pham] also texted if he can’t have [the victim], no one can,” the affidavit stated.

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 20, Pham allegedly texted the victim a picture of a sword in his car before he showed up at her apartment.

When she wouldn’t answer the door, Pham allegedly tried to break a window with the hammer.

Pham was arrested on complaints of attempted first-degree burglary and threatening to perform an act of violence.