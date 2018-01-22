× Man arrested following terrifying road rage incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a terrifying scene for drivers in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, officers were called to a road rage incident that started on N. Western Ave., between N.W. 150th St. and W. Memorial Rd.

While officers were on the way to the scene, dispatchers learned that the victim had been rammed again and his vehicle had stalled.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on top of the roof of another driver’s car.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that his Dodge Charger was rammed by a BMW six to seven times along the road.

The victim said he tried to outrun the car, and had no idea why the driver of the BMW was ramming him.

“Once [the victim’s] vehicle spun out, [the suspect] came up and opened his driver side door trying to stab him with a knife. [The victim] stated he pushed him back and then got punched in the mouth by [the suspect.] [The victim] was able to get out of the car and run eastbound to get away from them,” the arrest affidavit states.

After the victim got away, he told police that the driver followed him and even got his German Shepard out of the trunk. The victim says the suspect was yelling at the dog in another language and pointing to him, making him believe that he was trying to get the dog to attack him.

At that point, he says he got on the roof of another vehicle to get away from the man and the dog.

Witness statements matched the victim’s story, identifying the suspect as 40-year-old Wasim Alibasha. At one point, witnesses say Alibasha’s wife even attempted to stab the victim’s tires.

Witnesses told police that the dog was ‘all over the place’ and turned out to be very friendly.

The arrest affidavit states that the victim’s vehicle showed rear bumper damage to the point where the trunk wouldn’t even close.

Police arrested Alibasha on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. His wife received a citation for destroying private property.