× New ordinance reduces number of dogs and cats Shawnee residents may own

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A new city ordinance in Shawnee is reducing the number of pets that residents are allowed to own.

The old ordinance allowed ownership of two unaltered dogs and three unaltered cats per resident.

The new amendment changes the code to two unaltered dogs and three unaltered cats per home.

Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson says the new ordinance corrects the code, giving the example that if ten people lived in a home and each had two unaltered dogs, there would be twenty unaltered dogs in the home, which would be a violation of the kennel license.

However, if pets are spayed or neutered, the new city code will allow up to three dogs and up to six cats per home.

If residents currently own more than two unaltered dogs and/or three unaltered cats per home, getting their pets sterilized would allow them to keep three dogs and six cats.

If residents currently own more than three neutered or spayed dogs and/or six altered cats, you must apply for a kennel license.

A kennel licence comes with several requirements, including a $100 fee, a $5 registration of each animal, an inspection of the property, and a mandatory 35-square-foot kennel with a solid floor for each dog.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano tells Oklahoma’s News 4 that animal control officers want homeowners to be able to keep their pets, and will try to work with them to meet compliance.

Officers will also issue warnings before citations.

Residents may apply for a kennel license at the Shawnee animal shelter, located at 1900 W. Independence St. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.