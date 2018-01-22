Officials investigating after bald eagle found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma

GREER COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating after a bald eagle was found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma.

On January 19th, a Greer County game warden found an immature bald eagle dead in a wheat field, near Granite.

Officials say the eagle had two holes from a rifle bullet – one hole through its wing and one hole through its chest.

The Greer County game warden is asking the public for help finding the person responsible for the eagle’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call (580)450-7706.