Officials issuing Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old Oklahoma man with heart, memory issues

OKLAHOMA – Officials are issuing a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old Oklahoma man with heart and memory issues.

Donald Brann was last seen Saturday.

Brann suffers from atrial fibrillation and other heart issues. Without proper medicine, his heart condition can be life-threatening. He also has memory issues and is easily confused.

His vehicle is a red Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma tag EIQ679.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you know of Brann’s whereabouts, contact officials.