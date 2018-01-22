× Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard affected by government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more about how the government shutdown is affecting Oklahomans.

According to WalletHub, Oklahoma is one of the states that are most affected by the shutdown.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard conducted its shutdown process since there is no continuing resolution by Congress.

Some Guard members were notified that they would be furloughed. The furlough notice covers 30 days or until Congress completes a continuing resolution or passes a budget.

“We believe that the budget will get passed soon,” said Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham, assistant adjutant general for Oklahoma. “However, the delay is having a significant impact on our Guardsmen.”

Officials also say that individuals will not be paid until a resolution is met.

“The government shutdown impacts more than 950 of our full-time technician personnel who support the Oklahoma National Guard,” said Wilham. “This is approximately 84 percent of our civil service employees alone. These are the men and women who ensure personnel and equipment remain ready in support of operations at home and abroad.”

Officials say that key military operations will continue despite the shutdown.

However, National Guard units will cancel traditional weekend training and citizen soldiers and airmen will be told to stay home instead of reporting for duty.

“The cancellation of training and schools not only prevents our service members from getting paid, it directly impacts our readiness if Congress does not quickly come to a resolution,” said Wilham. “The trickle-down effect of our service members not getting paid hinders family plans and impacts the civilian employers who hire and support our Guardsmen.”