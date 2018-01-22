OSBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

SALLISAW, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, a Sallisaw police officer stopped a Ford Focus in the parking lot of the Northeastern Health Systems-Sequoyah building.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Duane Atchley, began assaulting the officer.

At that point, a second officer arrived at the scene.

OSBI officials say Atchley began fighting the second officer and was shot by the first officer at the scene. Atchley was treated at a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Now, the OSBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting and will hand over its findings to the district attorney.